Mom shot dead by son had been abused by him before, friend says

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The woman shot dead by her 29-year-old son in North Miami Beach was physically and verbally abused by him before the killing, a friend says.

Miriam Gonzalez, 59, was killed Sunday. Her son, Luis Martin Pages, called 911 and confessed to police that “I killed her. Take me to jail.”

Shirley Gonzalez, a friend of the victim, told Local 10 News that Miriam was dealing with her son’s abuse for some time, but she never thought it would get to this point.

“She told me, she was crying saying he was abusing her in many ways, verbal and physical,” Shirley Gonzalez said.

Shirley went on to say she never thought it would lead to Miriam’s death.

“If I knew, I would have called the police or do something to save her life,” she said, crying. “Take her with me home or something.”

According to an arrest report, Pages told police that he argued with his mother over her car, orange juice, and an air conditioning remote control Sunday. He told police that he just “lost it” and shot her.

Pages allegedly told police that he didn’t know how many times he shot his mother and that he normally has six bullets in his gun. He told them that he was going to turn the gun on himself, but didn’t have any bullets left. He is facing a second-degree murder charge and was denied bond in a court appearance Monday.

Pages is being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Shirley Gonzalez says her friend Miriam “was like family for me” and that she helped Shirley care for her young child with special needs.

“We were together all the time. She helped me with every single thing.”

Miriam’s brother is currently making funeral arrangements for his sister.