Man says he ‘lost it’ and shot his mother dead after arguments

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – After arguments over a car, orange juice and an air conditioning remote control, a North Miami Beach man tells police he “lost it” and shot his mother dead.

Police say Luis Martin Pages, 29, called 911 hysterically Sunday, telling them he shot his mother at their home at 2085 NE 135th Terrace.

According to an arrest report, when an officer arrived shortly after 5 p.m., Pages said, “I killed her. Take me to jail.”

Pages later told detectives that he and his mother argued about him using her car to go look for a job, and then about a jar of orange juice in the fridge.

Pages said his mother held up a pink knife and threatened him with it. According to the arrest report, he then asked her for the air conditioner remote control, which she did not want to give him.

He told investigators that he pulled out a handgun that was in his pocket and shot her multiple times.

Pages said he then attempted to shoot himself but realized he was out of bullets, so he picked up his phone and called 911.

Pages is being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center with no bond on a second-degree murder charge.