Video shows possible witness payoff in case of alleged armed robbery involving NFL players in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. – The Miramar Police Department has released new video of a robbery case involving two NFL players.

Police documents allege the victims were paid thousands of dollars to change their story.

The video shows the cash, which police say might be a payoff.

The two NFL players involved are Deandre Baker, who was just cut by the New York Giants Tuesday, and Quinton Dunbar of the Seattle Seahawks.

Both are accused in an armed robbery that happened at a house party back in May, inside a gated community on Southwest 30th Street in Miramar.

Days after the incident, the victims in the case changed their story on Dunbar.

One admitted “the football players were trying to offer us some money to go in and sign an affidavit. We finally agreed to $60,000 and that we would meet at a lawyer’s office in Brickell.”

That office belongs to Dunbar’s defense attorney at the time, Michael Grieco.

The current state representative and former Miami Beach commissioner, who is not seen in any of the footage suggesting possible witness tampering, is declining to comment and is no longer representing Dunbar.

Dunbar’s case has been dropped, citing insufficient evidence.

Baker is awaiting trial on 4 counts of armed robbery.

As far as the witness tampering allegedly seen in the video at Michael Greico’s office, a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade State Attorney told Local 10 “Miami-Dade County was not the appropriate venue for such an investigation.”