Caught on camera: NFL Players Quinton Dunbar, DeAndre Baker leave Broward County Jail

Quinton Dunbar left Broward County Jail Sunday after spending the night, then appearing in front of a Broward County judge in a virtual court hearing in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday.

He was released on a total of $100,000 bond for four counts of armed robbery.

Local 10′s cameras caught up with Dunbar but he didn’t want to talk to the media.

"Mr. Dunbar. Are the charges true,” Local 10′s Terrell Forney asked. “Do you have anything to say to your fans or your team?”

When media caught up with DeAndre Baker, he took off running. Baker also spent the night in jail. His bond totaled $200,000, as he was charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, Baker took off running.

Both men, who separately turned themselves in to authorities on Saturday, were wanted for an alleged burglary that took place in Miramar.

Dunbar and Baker were granted standard pre-trial release, meaning they can not travel outside of the state and must surrender any weapons or firearms.