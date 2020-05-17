Judge grants NFL’s Quinton Dunbar $100k bond, DeAndre Baker $200k for alleged roles in Miramar burglary

Published: May 17, 2020, 11:01 am Updated: May 17, 2020, 11:24 am

MIRAMAR, Fla. – NFL players Quinton Dunbar and DeAndre Baker have been granted bond and are expected to be released from a Broward County Jail.

Both men, who separately turned themselves in to authorities on Saturday, were wanted for an alleged burglary that took place in Miramar.

Dunbar was granted $25,000 bond per count, totally $100,000 for four counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

NFL player Quinton Dunbar appears in bond court on Sunday, May 17, 2020, after surrendering to Miramar Police a day earlier. (WPLG)

Baker's bond totaled $200,000, as he was charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Both were granted standard pre-trial release, meaning they can not travel outside of the state and must surrender any weapons or firearms.

They can also have no contact with any victims in the case.

Dunbar plays for the NFL's Seattle Seahawks while Baker plays for the New York Giants. Both are natives to South Florida.

According to police, Dunbar and Barker were involved in a $71,000 robbery in Miramar that took place at a house party last week.

NFL player DeAndre Baker appears in bond court on Sunday, May 17, 2020, after surrendering to Miramar Police a day earlier. (WPLG)

Attorneys for Dunbar and Baker said that they have five sworn affidavits from four victims and a witness that prove their clients were not involved in the robbery.

“I just walked a kid in (to jail) who has never been in trouble, who has never seen the inside of a jail, risking his reputation, risking his health," Michael Greco, Dunbar’s attorney, said Saturday.

Read the arrest warrant: