Company to be fined for any environmental damage after crane falls off barge

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Crews are working Thursday to fix a barge, days after a crane fell off of it into a canal in Fort Lauderdale.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials, the crane fell off the barge Tuesday night in the area of 200 Coral Way.

Officials from the U.S. Coast Guard will visit the scene on Thursday to determine the environmental effects from the incident.

The company operating the barge will be fined for any environmental damage, officials said.

It’s unclear what caused the crane to fall from the barge.