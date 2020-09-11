Floodgates open as South Florida readies for wet weekend

HIALEAH, Fla. – With a wet weekend on the radar, the South Florida Water Management District was working Friday to bring the water level down in canals to mitigate flooding.

“As we speak we have gates open, pumps working,” spokesman Randy Smith said. "And we are pushing water out of these canals out into the Intercoastal and the Atlantic Ocean.

Smith says they start the process of making room in South Florida’s vast canal network because when the rain comes “that water is going to run off our streets, our yards, parking lots, into the canals and we will continue to push that out.”

The wet weather is making its way in from a disturbance that was over the Bahamas on Friday afternoon. There’s a chance it will organize into a tropical depression as it nears South Florida, Local 10 meteorologist Brandon Orr said, but either way, the system is forecasted to bring heavy downpours to the area, particularly Saturday morning.

“We don’t wait until the water starts falling from the sky when you have a forecast like this with considerable rainfall,” Smith said.

These canal lowerings can also have an impact on Biscayne Bay.

“When the water levels in the canals are lowered, this can mean more water is moved into the bay. Biscayne Bay needs freshwater, but canal water can have high nutrient and bacteria levels because they pass through urban areas on their way to the bay,” explained Kelly Cox, general counsel at Miami Waterkeeper, a nonprofit environmental group. “This is still being studied, but we do know that the fish kill event from last month coincided with higher flows of water from the Little River — 3.5 times the 10-year average since May.

"Another, more nuanced observation being studied is that as canal levels drop, flows from groundwater could also increase. We know that our groundwater can act as a conduit for nutrient-rich water (from sources like septic for example). So, when the canals drop, it could also increase the likelihood of groundwater flowing into the canals and out to the bay. This, of course, depends on the levels of the groundwater relative to the water level of the canal — but, just another factor to consider.”

