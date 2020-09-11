Disturbance could become tropical depression as it approaches South Florida

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A disturbance in the Bahamas is showing signs that it may organize into a tropical depression as it nears South Florida in the coming hours.

Whether or not it develops a closed circulation to be deemed a depression, the system is expected to bring heavy rain and possible flooding to the area on Saturday.

See Local 10 meteorologist Brandon Orr’s report in the video above for more details, and check the Local 10 Weather Authority Page for the latest forecast information.

Bryan Norcross: The tropics are busy left, right and center in the Atlantic