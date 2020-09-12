Officers search for 'dangerous’ gunman after shooting in Lighthouse Point

LIGHTHOUSE POINT, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Lighthouse Point police officers are searching for a “dangerous” gunman after a Friday night shooting.

Deputies from Pompano Beach and Deerfield Beach and a BSO aviation unit are involved in the search. It started after an armed robbery at the Publix Supermarket at 2450 N. Federal Hwy., deputies said.

Witnesses said a gunman walked into the supermarket and began to shout threats. The man — who was wearing a purple or blue shirt and khaki shorts and a green cap — fired his weapon and got away.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Emily Hales contributed to this report.