Troopers suspect road rage prompted Palmetto Expressway shooting

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives are investigating a shooting on the Palmetto Expressway’s northbound lanes near Flagler Street in Miami-Dade County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A Miami-Dade police officer reported witnessing how the driver of a black Honda Acura fired several shots at another driver during a suspected road rage incident.

The officer stopped the Acura and arrested the driver. The victim sped away from the scene.

FHP troopers are asking anyone with information about the shooting victim, to call 341 or the Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Intelligence at 850-617-2302.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.