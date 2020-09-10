Robert Fenstersheib’s girlfriend called 911 after shooting, expected to survive

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Robert Fenstersheib’s longtime girlfriend Pan Hong is the one who called 911 when Fenstersheib’s eldest son opened fire Wednesday morning, killing the well-known personal injury attorney and then himself.

Hong, who goes by Wendy, was also shot, but she is in stable condition and expected to make a full recovery.

It’s still unknown why Michael Fenstersheib shot his father, but a family spokesman said he battled “a lifetime of health issues and drug addiction.”

“He was a troubled young man even though his father loved him so. And so did his brother and sister,” said Scott Mager, a fellow attorney and family friend.

Mager went on to say that Michael Fenstersheib “had tried, with his father’s help, numerous types of therapies.”

He lived with his father and Hong in the Oakridge gated community in Hollywood where the triple-shooting took place.

After calling 911, Hong was rushed to a hospital and was in surgery Wednesday.

Hollywood police found Robert Fenstersheib and his son Michael dead.

“We lost someone who was the epitome of greatness. He was the epitome of a human being, and he was my dear friend,” Mager said.

Mager says Fenstersheib always put his clients first. One thing is for sure: The Hallandale Beach law firm that he founded will remain open.

“There’s employees that were here over 30 years. Employees here over 20 years. Employees and their spouses working here,” Mager said. “He created one of the most unique and incredible familial environments that is to be admired by all.”

Fenstersheib is survived by his son David and daughter Stephanie, both attorneys in his office.