Two killed, another injured in Hollywood shooting

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Two men are dead and another person was hospitalized after an apparent shooting Wednesday morning at a home in the Oakridge gated community in Hollywood.

Sky 10 was over the 3200 block of SW 49th Street where Hollywood police had the area around the home taped off as they worked the scene well into the afternoon.

Police say a 911 call came in around 9:40 a.m. and they arrived to find two men dead. Authorities have not yet confirmed their identities.

A third victim was also found shot. It’s not clear how old that person is, or their gender, but they have been taken to a hospital in serious condition, and at last check that person was in surgery.

“We are investigating it. We are trying to obtain witnesses. Trying to obtain any evidence that we can find to get to know what happened in this situation,” said Christian Lata, a public information officer for Hollywood police. “I believe that once we speak to the third victim and get some information, we might be able to come to a conclusion.”

Detectives believe that it is an isolated incident with no further threat to public safety.

