Son’s killing of mom in North Miami Beach has family still in shock

HIALEAH, Fla. – Martin Gonzalez is heartbroken, tearfully reflecting on his only sister, Miriam Gonzalez, who was shot and killed nine days ago. He was stunned to hear that she was gunned down, but even more shocking to him is that police say her only child killed her.

Martin’s nephew, 29-year-old Luis Martin Pages, confessed to police that he “lost it” and killed his mother after a series of arguments at the home they shared in North Miami Beach.

“I still cannot believe that he could do something like this to my sister, my only sister and to his mother," Martin Gonzalez said. “I love her so much.”

Martin says that Pages pulled a gun on Miriam days before the killing.

Martin says he was supposed to see his sister three days before she died, but she sent him a text saying something happened and that she would call him tomorrow. Martin learned through a friend that Pages allegedly pulled a gun out on her that day.

“My sister called police and the police came in and asked her if she wanted to press charges, because something like this would happen” Martin Gonzalez said. “Because she’s a mother, she said, ‘No, no, I don’t want to press charges on my son.’”

The uncle says Pages was a good kid. He immigrated from Cuba with his mom when he was 12. He says he wasn’t aware of the issues Miriam was having with her son. Friends say Pages was violent with her and that she was scared of him.

“He was a beautiful child through his teen years. He was wonderful,” Martin Gonzalez said. “I don’t know what triggered this new person that I don’t even know.”

According to an arrest report, Pages told police that he argued with his mother over her car, orange juice, and an air conditioning remote control. He told them that he just “lost it” and shot her, then frantically called 911 after the incident.

Once officers arrived, Pages apparently told them, “I killed her. Take me to jail.”

Pages is being held without bond and has another court hearing later this month.

A viewing was being held for Miriam Gonzalez on Tuesday in Hialeah.

Martin Gonzalez, who says he lost his job as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for his sister’s funeral: