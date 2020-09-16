$5,000 reward offered for information about hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the driver who fatally struck a motorcyclist over the weekend in southwest Miami-Dade.

The hit-and-run occurred around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to authorities, the driver of a 2012 Nissan Altima was heading south on Southwest 127th Avenue and made a left turn on Southwest 282nd Street, directly into the path of a motorcycle that had two people riding it.

Devin Borders was killed in the crash and Jada Perry was hospitalized. She is currently in stable condition, authorities said.

Police said the driver of the Nissan fled the scene on foot and has not been found.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.