8-year-old cheetah undergoes wellness exam at Zoo Miami

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Zoo Miami’s 8-year-old male cheetah named Koda received a wellness exam last week and is said to be in excellent health.

According to a Zoo Miami news release, Koda was first immobilized in his holding area at the zoo’s amphitheater before the 110 pound cat was taken to the Animal Hospital, “where he underwent a series of procedures that included X-rays, an ultrasound, scoping and biopsy of the stomach, and a dental cleaning.”

Blood and urine samples were also collected.

After the exam, Koda was reunited with his brother, Diesel, at the amphitheater.

“Because wild animals instinctively hide symptoms of being ill or injured so as not to expose themselves to predation or aggression, regular wellness exams play an important role in being able to diagnose any potential problems before they become too serious,” the news release stated. “Being able to detect any problems at an early stage plays an important role in the success of any treatment, which is why these types of exams are a fundamental part of the zoo’s overall preventative medicine program.”

According to Zoo Miami officials, cheetahs are considered to be Africa’s most endangered big cat. There are only about 7,000 of them remaining in the wild.

Cheetahs can be found in Eastern and Southern African, and there is also a very small population of cheetahs in Asia.

Their biggest threat is humans, as animal experts say they are often shot by farmers who consider them a threat to their livestock. They are also threatened by predators such as lions, leopards and hyenas.

“Unlike other big cats, cheetahs do not roar but do purr,” the news release stated. “They are the world’s fastest land animal reaching speeds of close to 70 mph in less than 5 seconds.”

Zoo Miami works closely with cheetah conservation organizations in Africa and has provided tens of thousands of dollars in support of their efforts to protect the endangered species.