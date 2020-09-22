Coronavirus: Florida reports 2,470 new cases Tuesday, highest positivity rate in almost 2 weeks

Florida reported 2,470 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday along with 99 more residents’ deaths. The state also posted a positivity rate of 5.88% from yesterday’s test results, its highest since Sept. 8.
Florida is now up to 687,909 confirmed cases, 13,416 resident deaths and at least 163 non-resident deaths from COVID-19. At least 42,771 hospitalizations have been attributed to the novel coronavirus since the start of the outbreak, according to the state health department’s dashboard.
New deaths confirmed over the past 24 hours include 30 in Miami-Dade County, six in Broward and nine in Palm Beach County.
Florida’s two-week average positivity rate is 4.7%, and over the past seven days it’s 4.6%.
County by county
MIAMI-DADE
Cases: 167,515 (+362)
Deaths: 3,085 (+30)
Yesterday’s positivity: 5.56%
14-day positivity: 4.56%
7-day positivity: 4.21%
BROWARD
Cases: 75,944 (+143)
Deaths: 1,328 (+6)
Yesterday’s positivity: 3.62%
14-day positivity: 3%
7-day positivity: 2.97%
MONROE
Cases: 1,811 (+3)
Deaths: 22 (unchanged)
Yesterday’s positivity: 7.55%
14-day positivity: 3.3%
7-day positivity: 3.1%
PALM BEACH
Cases: 45,602 (+177)
Deaths: 1,286 (+9)
Yesterday’s positivity: 6.74%
For more detailed data on every county from the latest Florida Department of Health report, click here.
Latest totals
The United States has passed 6.8 million confirmed cases, with over 199,000 deaths from COVID-19, the highest numbers in the world. Over 2.6 million Americans have been deemed recovered, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University.
Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases reported has surpassed 31.3 million. There have been more than 965,000 deaths worldwide attributed to the pandemic, with over 21.5 million being declared recovered.
Florida’s daily new cases have trended as follows:
- Tuesday: 2,470
- Monday: 1,685
- Sept. 20: 2,521
- Sept. 19: 3,573
- Sept. 18: 3,204
- Sept. 17: 3,255
- Sept. 16: 2,355
- Sept. 15: 3,116
- Sept. 14: 1,736
- Sept. 13: 2,431
- Sept. 12: 3,190
- Sept. 11: 3,650
- Sept. 10: 2,583
- Sept. 9: 2,056
- Sept. 8: 1,823
- Sept. 7: 1,838
- Sept. 6: 2,564
- Sept. 5: 3,656
- Sept. 4: 3,198
- Sept. 3: 3,571
- Sept. 2: 2,402
- Sept. 1: 7,569* (includes a data backlog)
- Aug. 31: 1,885
- Aug. 30: 2,583
- Aug. 29: 3,197
- Aug. 28: 3,815
- Aug. 27: 3,269
- Aug. 26: 3,220
- Aug. 25: 2,673
- Aug. 24: 2,258
- Aug. 23: 2,974
- Aug. 22: 4,311
- Aug. 21: 4,684
- Aug. 20: 4,555
- Aug. 19: 4,115
- Aug. 18: 3,838
- Aug. 17: 2,678
- Aug. 16: 3,779
- Aug. 15: 6,532
- Aug. 14: 6,148
- Aug. 13: 6,236
- Aug. 12: 8,109* (includes a data backlog)
- Aug. 11: 5,831
- Aug. 10: 4,155
- Aug. 9: 6,229
- Aug. 8: 8,502
- Aug. 7: 7,686
- Aug. 6: 7,650
- Aug. 5: 5,409
- Aug. 4: 5,446
- Aug. 3: 4,752
- Aug. 2: 7,104
- Aug. 1: 9,642
- July 31: 9,007
- July 30: 9,956
- July 29: 9,446
- July 28: 9,230
- July 27: 8,892
- July 26: 9,344
- July 25: 12,199
- July 24: 12,444
- July 23: 10,249
- July 22: 9,785
- July 21: 9,440
- July 20: 10,347
- July 19: 12,478
- July 18: 10,328
- July 17: 11,466
- July 16: 13,965
- July 15: 10,181
- July 14: 9,194
- July 13: 12,624
- July 12: 15,300
- July 11: 10,360
- July 10: 11,433
- July 9: 8,935
- July 8: 9,989
- July 7: 7,347
- July 6: 6,336
- July 5: 10,059
- July 4: 11,458
- July 3: 9,488
- July 2: 10,109
- July 1: 6,563
- June 30: 6,093
- June 29: 5,266
- June 28: 8,530
- June 27: 9,585
- June 26: 8,942
- June 25: 5,004
- June 24: 5,511
- June 23: 3,289
- June 22: 2,926
- June 21: 3,494
- June 20: 4,049
- June 19: 3,822
- June 18: 3,207
- June 17: 2,610
- June 16: 2,783
- June 15: 1,758
- June 14: 2,016
- June 13: 2,581
- June 12: 1,902
- June 11: 1,698
- June 10: 1,371
- June 9: 1,096
Related links
List of cases by city in South Florida
Hospital bed capacity and availability
Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter
COMPLETE COVERAGE of the coronavirus pandemic