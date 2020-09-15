Runcie proposes reopening Broward schools Oct. 5 | WATCH LIVE

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie is targeting Oct. 5 for a return to in-person learning.

Runcie said in a virtual school board meeting Tuesday morning that he will make that recommendation during the Sept. 22 workshop to determine the district’s plans for reopening classrooms amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Schools in Broward and Miami-Dade have been given the green light to welcome back students as those counties join Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan this week.

Local 10 News has also learned that, once physical schools open, teachers will no longer be allowed to work from home.

Local 10 obtained a copy of the memo sent by Jeff Moquin, the superintendent’s chief of staff, which says teachers will have to return to school and teach in the classroom.

“In order to optimize the likelihood of a successful transition, it will be necessary for all teachers to return to the physical campus and provide synchronous instruction,” the memo, sent Monday, reads in part.

The memo also says, “teachers who are unable to physically return to the campus due to medical circumstance will need to avail themselves of any applicable leave for which they qualify.”

Anna Fusco, president of Broward Teachers Union, says teachers want to know what they’re going back to in terms of safety.

She says details still haven’t been hashed out.

“What they did yesterday was unprofessional, inconsiderate and just reckless,” Fusco said. “What does social distancing look like? What are the safety measures? What is the cleanliness? What is the air quality?”

Students in the Florida Keys returned to classrooms Monday, giving a glimpse of what school could look like elsewhere in South Florida in the coming weeks.

Broward students started the new school year Aug. 19 with online classes.

A copy of Moquin's email regarding teachers returning to classrooms

