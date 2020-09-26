Coronavirus: Florida passes 14,000 resident deaths, reports 2,795 new cases

Florida reported 2,795 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday along with 107 more residents’ deaths, which crosses the ominous threshold of 14,000 total lives lost among those who call the state home.
Florida is up to 698,682 confirmed cases, 14,022 resident deaths and 168 non-resident deaths from COVID-19. At least 43,469 hospitalizations have been attributed to the novel coronavirus since the start of the outbreak, according to the state health department’s dashboard.
Florida’s statewide positivity rate from yesterday’s testing was 4.15%. The 14-day average is 4.47% and the 7-day is 4.68%.
On Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis lifted restrictions on restaurants and other businesses in Florida. Local leaders can still impose restrictions, although they are not allowed to limit restaurants to reopen at less than 50% capacity
The announcement came as President Donald Trump praised DeSantis for the lowering of coronavirus infections during a campaign visit to the state.
New coronavirus-related deaths confirmed over the past 24 hours include 29 in Miami-Dade County, 15 in Broward and five in Palm Beach County.
Earlier this week, the United States passed 200,000 deaths as a result of the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University.
County by county
MIAMI-DADE
Cases: 169,144 (+369)
Deaths: 3,231 (+29)
Yesterday’s positivity: 4.03%
BROWARD
Cases: 76,700 (+180)
Deaths: 1,379 (+15)
Yesterday’s positivity: 2.98%
MONROE
Cases: 1,834 (+6)
Deaths: 22 (unchanged)
Yesterday’s positivity: 2.02%
PALM BEACH
Cases: 46,183 (+160)
Deaths: 1,342 (+5)
Yesterday’s positivity: 3.20%
For more detailed data on every county from the latest Florida Department of Health report, click here.
Latest totals
The United States has passed 7 million confirmed cases, with over 204,000 deaths from COVID-19, the highest numbers in the world. Over 2.7 million Americans have been deemed recovered, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University.
Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases reported has surpassed 32.6 million. There have been more than 990,000 deaths worldwide attributed to the pandemic, with over 22.5 million being declared recovered.
Florida’s daily new cases have trended as follows:
- Saturday: 2,795
- Friday: 2,847
- Thursday: 2,541
- Wednesday: 2,590
- Tuesday: 2,470
- Monday: 1,685
- Sept. 20: 2,521
- Sept. 19: 3,573
- Sept. 18: 3,204
- Sept. 17: 3,255
- Sept. 16: 2,355
- Sept. 15: 3,116
- Sept. 14: 1,736
- Sept. 13: 2,431
- Sept. 12: 3,190
- Sept. 11: 3,650
- Sept. 10: 2,583
- Sept. 9: 2,056
- Sept. 8: 1,823
- Sept. 7: 1,838
- Sept. 6: 2,564
- Sept. 5: 3,656
- Sept. 4: 3,198
- Sept. 3: 3,571
- Sept. 2: 2,402
- Sept. 1: 7,569* (includes a data backlog)
- Aug. 31: 1,885
- Aug. 30: 2,583
- Aug. 29: 3,197
- Aug. 28: 3,815
- Aug. 27: 3,269
- Aug. 26: 3,220
- Aug. 25: 2,673
- Aug. 24: 2,258
- Aug. 23: 2,974
- Aug. 22: 4,311
- Aug. 21: 4,684
- Aug. 20: 4,555
- Aug. 19: 4,115
- Aug. 18: 3,838
- Aug. 17: 2,678
- Aug. 16: 3,779
- Aug. 15: 6,532
- Aug. 14: 6,148
- Aug. 13: 6,236
- Aug. 12: 8,109* (includes a data backlog)
- Aug. 11: 5,831
- Aug. 10: 4,155
- Aug. 9: 6,229
- Aug. 8: 8,502
- Aug. 7: 7,686
- Aug. 6: 7,650
- Aug. 5: 5,409
- Aug. 4: 5,446
- Aug. 3: 4,752
- Aug. 2: 7,104
- Aug. 1: 9,642
- July 31: 9,007
- July 30: 9,956
- July 29: 9,446
- July 28: 9,230
- July 27: 8,892
- July 26: 9,344
- July 25: 12,199
- July 24: 12,444
- July 23: 10,249
- July 22: 9,785
- July 21: 9,440
- July 20: 10,347
- July 19: 12,478
- July 18: 10,328
- July 17: 11,466
- July 16: 13,965
- July 15: 10,181
- July 14: 9,194
- July 13: 12,624
- July 12: 15,300
- July 11: 10,360
- July 10: 11,433
- July 9: 8,935
- July 8: 9,989
- July 7: 7,347
- July 6: 6,336
- July 5: 10,059
- July 4: 11,458
- July 3: 9,488
- July 2: 10,109
- July 1: 6,563
- June 30: 6,093
- June 29: 5,266
- June 28: 8,530
- June 27: 9,585
- June 26: 8,942
- June 25: 5,004
- June 24: 5,511
- June 23: 3,289
- June 22: 2,926
- June 21: 3,494
- June 20: 4,049
- June 19: 3,822
- June 18: 3,207
- June 17: 2,610
- June 16: 2,783
- June 15: 1,758
- June 14: 2,016
- June 13: 2,581
- June 12: 1,902
- June 11: 1,698
- June 10: 1,371
- June 9: 1,096
