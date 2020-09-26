DeSantis suspends Broward’s ability to fine face mask violators, officials say

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis temporarily suspended Broward County’s ability to fine individuals for not wearing a facial covering during the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced on Friday.

According to Lori Shepard, a spokeswoman for Broward County, officials may enforce certain local rules with respect to the Phase 3 reopening and there is an emergency order in the works to address that.

DeSantis' executive order did not preempt Broward County’s emergency orders, Shepard said in a statement. All businesses are allowed to reopen.