Coronavirus: Florida reports 3,266 new cases Tuesday after just 738 a day earlier

Florida reported 3,266 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, a day after the state confirmed just 738 new cases.
The state also reported 106 deaths after adding just five the day prior.
Florida is now up to 704,568 confirmed cases, 14,143 resident deaths and 170 non-resident deaths from COVID-19, according to the health department’s dashboard. At least 43,855 hospitalizations have been attributed to the novel coronavirus since the start of the outbreak.
Monday was the first time since early June the state announced fewer than 1,000 cases in a day. The 3,266 announced Tuesday are the most in a day since Sept. 19.
Florida’s statewide positivity rate from yesterday is 5.01%, according to the health department, after it had been under 5% for five straight days.
The newly confirmed deaths over the past 24 hours include 15 in Miami-Dade County, four in Broward County and seven in Palm Beach County.
On Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis cited positive trends and lifted restrictions on restaurants and other businesses, which led many South Floridians to flock to local bars that had been closed for months.
County by county
MIAMI-DADE
Cases: 170,086 (+620)
Deaths: 3,243 (+15)
Yesterday’s positivity: 6.87%
BROWARD
Cases: 77,122 (+248)
Deaths: 1,384 (+4)
Yesterday’s positivity: 3.11%
MONROE
Cases: 1,845 (+8)
Deaths: 22 (unchanged)
Yesterday’s positivity: 6.45%
PALM BEACH
Cases: 46,485 (+175)
Deaths: 1,350 (+7)
Yesterday’s positivity: 4.14%
For more detailed data on every county from the latest Florida Department of Health report, click here.
Latest totals
The United States has passed 7.1 million confirmed cases, with over 205,000 deaths from COVID-19, the highest numbers in the world. Over 2.7 million Americans have been deemed recovered, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University.
Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases reported has surpassed 33.4 million. There have been more than 1 million deaths worldwide attributed to the pandemic, with over 23.1 million being declared recovered.
Florida’s daily new cases have trended as follows:
- Tuesday: 3,266
- Monday: 738
- Sept. 27: 1,882
- Sept. 26: 2,795
- Sept. 25: 2,847
- Sept. 24: 2,541
- Sept. 23: 2,590
- Sept. 22: 2,470
- Sept. 21: 1,685
- Sept. 20: 2,521
- Sept. 19: 3,573
- Sept. 18: 3,204
- Sept. 17: 3,255
- Sept. 16: 2,355
- Sept. 15: 3,116
- Sept. 14: 1,736
- Sept. 13: 2,431
- Sept. 12: 3,190
- Sept. 11: 3,650
- Sept. 10: 2,583
- Sept. 9: 2,056
- Sept. 8: 1,823
- Sept. 7: 1,838
- Sept. 6: 2,564
- Sept. 5: 3,656
- Sept. 4: 3,198
- Sept. 3: 3,571
- Sept. 2: 2,402
- Sept. 1: 7,569* (includes a data backlog)
- Aug. 31: 1,885
- Aug. 30: 2,583
- Aug. 29: 3,197
- Aug. 28: 3,815
- Aug. 27: 3,269
- Aug. 26: 3,220
- Aug. 25: 2,673
- Aug. 24: 2,258
- Aug. 23: 2,974
- Aug. 22: 4,311
- Aug. 21: 4,684
- Aug. 20: 4,555
- Aug. 19: 4,115
- Aug. 18: 3,838
- Aug. 17: 2,678
- Aug. 16: 3,779
- Aug. 15: 6,532
- Aug. 14: 6,148
- Aug. 13: 6,236
- Aug. 12: 8,109* (includes a data backlog)
- Aug. 11: 5,831
- Aug. 10: 4,155
- Aug. 9: 6,229
- Aug. 8: 8,502
- Aug. 7: 7,686
- Aug. 6: 7,650
- Aug. 5: 5,409
- Aug. 4: 5,446
- Aug. 3: 4,752
- Aug. 2: 7,104
- Aug. 1: 9,642
- July 31: 9,007
- July 30: 9,956
- July 29: 9,446
- July 28: 9,230
- July 27: 8,892
- July 26: 9,344
- July 25: 12,199
- July 24: 12,444
- July 23: 10,249
- July 22: 9,785
- July 21: 9,440
- July 20: 10,347
- July 19: 12,478
- July 18: 10,328
- July 17: 11,466
- July 16: 13,965
- July 15: 10,181
- July 14: 9,194
- July 13: 12,624
- July 12: 15,300
- July 11: 10,360
- July 10: 11,433
- July 9: 8,935
- July 8: 9,989
- July 7: 7,347
- July 6: 6,336
- July 5: 10,059
- July 4: 11,458
- July 3: 9,488
- July 2: 10,109
- July 1: 6,563
- June 30: 6,093
- June 29: 5,266
- June 28: 8,530
- June 27: 9,585
- June 26: 8,942
- June 25: 5,004
- June 24: 5,511
- June 23: 3,289
- June 22: 2,926
- June 21: 3,494
- June 20: 4,049
- June 19: 3,822
- June 18: 3,207
- June 17: 2,610
- June 16: 2,783
- June 15: 1,758
- June 14: 2,016
- June 13: 2,581
- June 12: 1,902
- June 11: 1,698
- June 10: 1,371
- June 9: 1,096
