Social distancing dispute turns into fatal shooting at Walmart in Miami-Dade’s Westchester

WESTCHESTER, Fla. – Magaly Gonzalez was working at Walmart in Miami-Dade County’s Westchester neighborhood when the store turned into a crime scene. An unresolved argument about social distancing left a man dead.

Detectives are investigating the dispute that left 36-year-old Matthew Brown dead on Saturday morning. Yvette Nyland said she was inside the store waiting in line to pay when the shooting happened.

Gonzalez and Nyland said there were people screaming in panic.

“I see a bunch of chaos and everyone running and I hear everybody saying drop everything and run out of the store,” said Nyland, who is a nurse.

Nyland said she ran to her car, grabbed her medical equipment, and ran back to the store. She begged store employees to let her back inside the store to help the shooting victim.

Nyland and Miami-Dade police officers who arrived moments later both performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation before Brown was pronounced dead.

The shooter remained on the scene, but officers had yet to identify the suspect on Monday.