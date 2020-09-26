Police investigating fatal shooting inside Miami-Dade Walmart

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Officers are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a South Florida Walmart.

According to Miami-Dade police, officers responded to a call of gunshots inside of a Walmart located at 8400 Coral Way shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, authorities found that a man had been shot and killed in a store aisle.

Police said the shooter remained at the store.

He was taken into custody without incident, but police did not provide an identity or description, other than that he is a white male.

There was also no information on the victim, except that he was also a white male.

Officers are in the early stages of investigating and have not released any information regarding a motive or potential charges. Police did say that the shooting stemmed from an altercation between the two men.