Accused Metromover attacker to remain out on bond pending mental evaluations

MIAMI – Weeks after an unprovoked attack on the Miami Metromover left a woman battered and bruised, a Miami-Dade County judge ruled Wednesday that the suspect, Joshua King, 25, may remain out of jail on bond, but he must undergo mental evaluations.

King, who was arrested and involuntarily hospitalized, was initially charged with assault for the Sept. 4 incident, which is a bondable offense.

Prosecutors later filed a motion to revoke that bond after surveillance video of the attack was made public -- something the victim and her attorney supported.

“Her attorneys were hoping that we would have the pre-trial motion today and the defendant would be held (with) no bond,” the victim’s attorney, Curt Obrant, said.

The motion was put on hold during Wednesday’s virtual hearing until King can complete two separate mental evaluations from court-appointed psychologists.

He must also receive weekly treatment sessions and wear a GPS ankle monitor.

Surveillance video of the attack shows a man, identified by police as King, punching and kicking Andrea Puerta, 25, as well as slamming her head into a seat.

King reportedly had a magazine for a Glock handgun that was full of bullets when he was arrested, but no firearm was found.

The judge cited King’s lack of a criminal history as one reason the $1,500 bond was set in the first place.

“Even if a crime is committed on videotape, the defendant is presumed innocent,” Judge Alberto Milian said. “And unless it’s one of the numerated offenses by statute, they are entitled to bond.”

King was initially hospitalized in Delray Beach under Florida’s Baker Act, but is now home in Tallahassee.

His attorney said King is becoming aware of what he did and is taking full responsibility for his actions.

King’s next hearing is scheduled to be held in two weeks.