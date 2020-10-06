Travelers arrive in Fort Lauderdale after fleeing Cancun ahead of Hurricane Delta

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Vacationers in Cancun are trying to flee the popular travel location as Hurricane Delta approaches.

Some have boarded flights to South Florida in an attempt to get away from the storm.

“They cancelled all the flights, they’re evacuating the hotels,” said Laura Navarrette, who had just arrived at Fort Lauderdale Airport on a flight from Cancun. “I know my sister’s hotel is being evacuated to a hospital, she’s still there. She’s driving three hours to a little town; they found a hotel. She had to rent a car and everything, so it’s kind of like a mess.”

Other passengers on Laura’s packed flight said hotels and resorts were boarding up windows and making final preparations as they left.

There is one more flight scheduled to arrive in Fort Lauderdale from Cancun on Tuesday evening.