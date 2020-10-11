Unmanned boat speeds out of control after men doing photo shoot fall overboard

STUART, Fla. – Video footage captured an unmanned boat that was out of control just south of Stuart.

Deputies said three men were doing a photo shoot on the boat late Friday afternoon, which was in the St. Lucie River, and somehow fell overboard.

Footage captured of the 24-foot boat shows it speeding in circles around the victims, who were forced to dive underwater in order to avoid injury.

The vessel then went airborne and came to a stop after hitting two concrete docs.

The three men were able to swim to a nearby sailboat and are expected to be okay; one of them suffered minor injuries.