Coronavirus: Florida reports 2,883 new cases Wednesday, 64 resident deaths

Florida reported an increase of 2,883 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with 64 additional resident deaths.
The state is now up to 741,632 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 15,595 resident deaths, according to the health department’s dashboard. At least 193 non-residents have also died in Florida, and the state has reported 46,482 hospitalizations attributed to the novel coronavirus since the start of the outbreak.
The statewide positivity rate from yesterday’s testing was 5.42%, according to the health department.
The newly confirmed deaths include 20 in Miami-Dade County, three in Broward, and four in Palm Beach County.
Florida’s health department also on Wednesday released a new batch of data on COVID-19 infections at Florida schools statewide.
County by county
MIAMI-DADE
Cases: 176,271 (+434)
Deaths: 3,485 (+20)
Yesterday’s positivity: 5.08%
BROWARD
Cases: 79,876 (+265)
Deaths: 1,484 (+3)
Yesterday’s positivity: 4.12%
MONROE
Cases: 1,979 (+8)
Deaths: 24 (unchanged)
Yesterday’s positivity: 5.73%
PALM BEACH
Cases: 48,337 (+161)
Deaths: 1,465 (+4)
Yesterday’s positivity: 4.48%
For more detailed data on every county from the latest Florida Department of Health report, click here.
Latest totals
The United States has passed 7.8 million confirmed cases, with over 215,000 deaths from COVID-19, the highest numbers in the world. Over 3.1 million Americans have been deemed recovered, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University.
Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases reported has surpassed 38.2 million. There have been more than 1 million deaths worldwide attributed to the pandemic, with over 26.5 million being declared recovered.
Florida’s daily new cases have trended as follows:
- Wednesday: 2,883
- Tuesday: 2,725
- Monday: 1,533
- Oct. 11: 5,570
- Oct. 10: State provided no updated information
- Oct. 9: 2,908
- Oct. 8: 3,306
- Oct. 7: 2,582
- Oct. 6: 2,251
- Oct. 5: 1,415
- Oct. 4: 1,844
- Oct. 3: 2,811
- Oct. 2: 2,660
- Oct. 1: 2,628
- Sept. 30: 1,948
- Sept. 29: 3,266
- Sept. 28: 738
- Sept. 27: 1,882
- Sept. 26: 2,795
- Sept. 25: 2,847
- Sept. 24: 2,541
- Sept. 23: 2,590
- Sept. 22: 2,470
- Sept. 21: 1,685
- Sept. 20: 2,521
- Sept. 19: 3,573
- Sept. 18: 3,204
- Sept. 17: 3,255
- Sept. 16: 2,355
- Sept. 15: 3,116
- Sept. 14: 1,736
- Sept. 13: 2,431
- Sept. 12: 3,190
- Sept. 11: 3,650
- Sept. 10: 2,583
- Sept. 9: 2,056
- Sept. 8: 1,823
- Sept. 7: 1,838
- Sept. 6: 2,564
- Sept. 5: 3,656
- Sept. 4: 3,198
- Sept. 3: 3,571
- Sept. 2: 2,402
- Sept. 1: 7,569* (includes a data backlog)
- Aug. 31: 1,885
- Aug. 30: 2,583
- Aug. 29: 3,197
- Aug. 28: 3,815
- Aug. 27: 3,269
- Aug. 26: 3,220
- Aug. 25: 2,673
- Aug. 24: 2,258
- Aug. 23: 2,974
- Aug. 22: 4,311
- Aug. 21: 4,684
- Aug. 20: 4,555
- Aug. 19: 4,115
- Aug. 18: 3,838
- Aug. 17: 2,678
- Aug. 16: 3,779
- Aug. 15: 6,532
- Aug. 14: 6,148
- Aug. 13: 6,236
- Aug. 12: 8,109* (includes a data backlog)
- Aug. 11: 5,831
- Aug. 10: 4,155
- Aug. 9: 6,229
- Aug. 8: 8,502
- Aug. 7: 7,686
- Aug. 6: 7,650
- Aug. 5: 5,409
- Aug. 4: 5,446
- Aug. 3: 4,752
- Aug. 2: 7,104
- Aug. 1: 9,642
- July 31: 9,007
- July 30: 9,956
- July 29: 9,446
- July 28: 9,230
- July 27: 8,892
- July 26: 9,344
- July 25: 12,199
- July 24: 12,444
- July 23: 10,249
- July 22: 9,785
- July 21: 9,440
- July 20: 10,347
- July 19: 12,478
- July 18: 10,328
- July 17: 11,466
- July 16: 13,965
- July 15: 10,181
- July 14: 9,194
- July 13: 12,624
- July 12: 15,300
- July 11: 10,360
- July 10: 11,433
- July 9: 8,935
- July 8: 9,989
- July 7: 7,347
- July 6: 6,336
- July 5: 10,059
- July 4: 11,458
- July 3: 9,488
- July 2: 10,109
- July 1: 6,563
- June 30: 6,093
- June 29: 5,266
- June 28: 8,530
- June 27: 9,585
- June 26: 8,942
- June 25: 5,004
- June 24: 5,511
- June 23: 3,289
- June 22: 2,926
- June 21: 3,494
- June 20: 4,049
- June 19: 3,822
- June 18: 3,207
- June 17: 2,610
- June 16: 2,783
- June 15: 1,758
- June 14: 2,016
- June 13: 2,581
- June 12: 1,902
- June 11: 1,698
- June 10: 1,371
- June 9: 1,096
