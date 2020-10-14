Coronavirus in schools: Florida releases latest COVID-19 cases among students, staff

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – With students returning to physical classrooms, coronavirus cases have been revealed at schools in Broward County and Miami-Dade County over recent days.

The Florida Department of Health has been releasing COVID-19 data for schools across the state for three weeks now, with the latest 18-page report including confirmed cases through Oct. 10.

These reports have been criticized as incomplete, and they only include cases confirmed by the state. Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said earlier this week that parents are notified of cases at their children’s schools before cases are certified by the state.

You can read or download the full report below to look for confirmed cases at your local school: