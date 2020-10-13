Students return to MAST Academy after 2 test positive for coronavirus

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Students of MAST Academy in Virginia Key returned to physical classrooms Tuesday after the campus was temporarily closed for a deep cleaning.

The school district made the decision to temporarily shut down the campus after two students tested positive for COVID-19.

“It’s been a bit of a mess, but that’s a general Miami-Dade County thing,” one sophomore, Enzo, said.

Enzo said he reluctantly headed back to school Tuesday.

“I hope things get better,” he said. “I hope we can stay open personally, but if we have to go back I completely understand and I think that would be the best decision for public health, and I think most of the student body agrees with me.”

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said the school was reopening Tuesday after what he called “a deep sanitization.”

A MAST Academy seventh grader named Olivia said she’s baffled by how quickly the closure and reopening decisions are being made at her school.

“I feel like they opened too fast the school, and closed too fast and then they opened again too fast, and so it’s kind of weird,” she said.

MAST is one of several Miami-Dade County public schools to have new COVID-19 cases after reopening in early October.

A robocall went out Monday night to parents of students at G. Holmes Braddock Senior High School in southwest Miami-Dade, alerting them that the state Department of Health confirmed that a student had tested positive for COVID-19.

The superintendent said as of Monday afternoon, 10 students and one employee in the school district tested positive for the virus since physical schooling resumed.