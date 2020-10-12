MAST Academy goes back to virtual learning after 2 students test positive for coronavirus

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – At least one public school in Miami-Dade County has gone fully back to virtual learning just a week after schools began reopening.

MAST Academy announced via Twitter Monday that the campus will be closed until further notice.

Urgent news Makos!!! We are officially back online fully. Do not show up to school. The campus is closed till further notice. pic.twitter.com/fXAnCyFl5C — MAST (@MAST_Academy) October 12, 2020

Miami-Dade County Public Schools spokeswoman Natalia Zea confirmed in a statement that two students at the school have tested positive for COVID-19.

“In an abundance of caution and in consultation with the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade, schoolhouse instruction has pivoted to online learning to ensure that all individuals who came in close contact with the two students are notified, through the District’s school investigation and contact tracing protocols,” the statement read. “The school has been thoroughly sanitized. The wellbeing of our students and employees is our top priority at Miami-Dade County Public Schools.”

The teachers union, United Teachers of Dade, posted a photo on social media of a group of MAST students walking tightly together down a hallway on campus last week.

“At least they are all walking in the same direction,” the post read.