Trump to travel from Doral to downtown Miami for town hall

MIAMI – Small groups of supporters lined up on Thursday night along some streets in Miami-Dade County in hope of getting a glimpse of President Donald Trump’s motorcade.

Trump arrived at about 4:45 p.m. at Miami International Airport. His first stop was at the Trump National Doral Miami where he was speaking at a private fundraiser.

Trump was scheduled to depart the resort and head to downtown Miami for his 8 p.m. town hall at the Pérez Art Museum Miami.

About a dozen Trump supporters gathered along Biscayne Boulevard.

Instead of meeting face-to-face or participating in a virtual debate, Trump and his opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, agreed to host dueling town halls. Biden’s town hall is in Philadelphia and it will air on ABC. Trump’s town hall will air on NBC.

Vice President Mike Pence was also in Miami-Dade County on Thursday. He stopped at the Cuban Memorial in Miami’s Tamiami Park.

Sen. Kamala Harris canceled a trip to North Carolina after her communications director tested positive for the coronavirus. Harris tested negative.

