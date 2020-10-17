87ºF

Coronavirus: Florida confirms 4,044 new cases Saturday, largest single-day increase since late August

State confirms 87 more resident deaths attributed to COVID-19

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Healthcare workers gather information before conducting an antigen test, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at a COVID-19 testing site outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. State officials say Florida has surpassed 500,000 coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, testing is ramping up following a temporary shutdown of some sites because of Tropical Storm Isaias. Antigen testing reveals whether a person is currently infected with COVID-19. It differs from antibody testing because once the infection is gone, antigens won't be present. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Florida reported an increase of 4,044 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, along with 87 additional resident deaths.

It’s the largest increase in daily cases that did not include a backlog since Aug 22, and marked a rise in cases for the sixth consecutive day.

The state is now up to 752,481 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 15,917 resident deaths, according to the health department’s dashboard. At least 201 non-residents have also died in Florida, and the state has reported 46,976 hospitalizations attributed to the novel coronavirus since the start of the outbreak.

The statewide positivity rate from yesterday’s testing was 5.19%, according to the health department. The 14-day average positivity is 4.73% and the 7-day is 4.67%.

The newly confirmed deaths include 17 in Miami-Dade County, six in Broward, and nine in Palm Beach County.

Florida’s health department on Wednesday released a new batch of data on COVID-19 infections at Florida schools statewide.

A look at the COVID-19 percent positivity across Florida over recent days.
A look at the COVID-19 percent positivity across Florida over recent days. (WPLG)

County by county

MIAMI-DADE

Cases: 177,893 (+554)

Deaths: 3,537 (+17)

Yesterday’s positivity: 4.76%

BROWARD

Cases: 80,820 (+377)

Deaths: 1,506 (+6)

Yesterday’s positivity: 4.86%

MONROE

Cases: 2,038 (+16)

Deaths: 25 (+1)

Yesterday’s positivity: 10.88%

PALM BEACH

Cases: 48,674 48,870 (+196)

Deaths: 1,487 (+9)

Yesterday’s positivity: 3.82%

For more detailed data on every county from the latest Florida Department of Health report, click here.

Latest totals

The United States has passed 8 million confirmed cases, with over 218,000 deaths from COVID-19, the highest numbers in the world. Over 3.1 million Americans have been deemed recovered, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University.

Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases reported has surpassed 39.4 million. There have been more than 1.1 million deaths worldwide attributed to the pandemic, with over 27.1 million being declared recovered.

Florida’s daily new cases have trended as follows:

  • Saturday: 4,044
  • Friday: 3,449
  • Thursday: 3,356
  • Wednesday: 2,883
  • Tuesday: 2,725
  • Monday: 1,533
  • Oct. 11: 5,570* (includes a data backlog)
  • Oct. 10: State provided no updated information
  • Oct. 9: 2,908
  • Oct. 8: 3,306
  • Oct. 7: 2,582
  • Oct. 6: 2,251
  • Oct. 5: 1,415
  • Oct. 4: 1,844
  • Oct. 3: 2,811
  • Oct. 2: 2,660
  • Oct. 1: 2,628
  • Sept. 30: 1,948
  • Sept. 29: 3,266
  • Sept. 28: 738
  • Sept. 27: 1,882
  • Sept. 26: 2,795
  • Sept. 25: 2,847
  • Sept. 24: 2,541
  • Sept. 23: 2,590
  • Sept. 22: 2,470
  • Sept. 21: 1,685
  • Sept. 20: 2,521
  • Sept. 19: 3,573
  • Sept. 18: 3,204
  • Sept. 17: 3,255
  • Sept. 16: 2,355
  • Sept. 15: 3,116
  • Sept. 14: 1,736
  • Sept. 13: 2,431
  • Sept. 12: 3,190
  • Sept. 11: 3,650
  • Sept. 10: 2,583
  • Sept. 9: 2,056
  • Sept. 8: 1,823
  • Sept. 7: 1,838
  • Sept. 6: 2,564
  • Sept. 5: 3,656
  • Sept. 4: 3,198
  • Sept. 3: 3,571
  • Sept. 2: 2,402
  • Sept. 1: 7,569* (includes a data backlog)
  • Aug. 31: 1,885
  • Aug. 30: 2,583
  • Aug. 29: 3,197
  • Aug. 28: 3,815
  • Aug. 27: 3,269
  • Aug. 26: 3,220
  • Aug. 25: 2,673
  • Aug. 24: 2,258
  • Aug. 23: 2,974
  • Aug. 22: 4,311
  • Aug. 21: 4,684
  • Aug. 20: 4,555
  • Aug. 19: 4,115
  • Aug. 18: 3,838
  • Aug. 17: 2,678
  • Aug. 16: 3,779
  • Aug. 15: 6,532
  • Aug. 14: 6,148
  • Aug. 13: 6,236
  • Aug. 12: 8,109* (includes a data backlog)
  • Aug. 11: 5,831
  • Aug. 10: 4,155
  • Aug. 9: 6,229
  • Aug. 8: 8,502
  • Aug. 7: 7,686
  • Aug. 6: 7,650
  • Aug. 5: 5,409
  • Aug. 4: 5,446
  • Aug. 3: 4,752
  • Aug. 2: 7,104
  • Aug. 1: 9,642
  • July 31: 9,007
  • July 30: 9,956
  • July 29: 9,446
  • July 28: 9,230
  • July 27: 8,892
  • July 26: 9,344
  • July 25: 12,199
  • July 24: 12,444
  • July 23: 10,249
  • July 22: 9,785
  • July 21: 9,440
  • July 20: 10,347
  • July 19: 12,478
  • July 18: 10,328
  • July 17: 11,466
  • July 16: 13,965
  • July 15: 10,181
  • July 14: 9,194
  • July 13: 12,624
  • July 12: 15,300
  • July 11: 10,360
  • July 10: 11,433
  • July 9: 8,935
  • July 8: 9,989
  • July 7: 7,347
  • July 6: 6,336
  • July 5: 10,059
  • July 4: 11,458
  • July 3: 9,488
  • July 2: 10,109
  • July 1: 6,563
  • June 30: 6,093
  • June 29: 5,266
  • June 28: 8,530
  • June 27: 9,585
  • June 26: 8,942
  • June 25: 5,004
  • June 24: 5,511
  • June 23: 3,289
  • June 22: 2,926
  • June 21: 3,494
  • June 20: 4,049
  • June 19: 3,822
  • June 18: 3,207
  • June 17: 2,610
  • June 16: 2,783
  • June 15: 1,758
  • June 14: 2,016
  • June 13: 2,581
  • June 12: 1,902
  • June 11: 1,698
  • June 10: 1,371
  • June 9: 1,096

