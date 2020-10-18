Arson investigation underway following explosive overnight fire in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Fire crews responded overnight to a blaze in Pompano Beach.

Authorities said it happened at a business, and that there were multiple explosions.

Investigators told Local 10 News' Parker Branton early Sunday morning that the case was being viewed as possible arson.

It all happened at the Waste Pro facility located on Northwest 16th Terrace in Pompano Beach.

Neighbors of the business say they were woken up by the sound of explosions. Fire rescue workers told Local 10 they arrived at the scene shortly after 3 a.m.

According to its website, the company provides waste and recyclable disposal to businesses and residences.

Authorities said several vehicles belonging to the business were caught in the blaze.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.