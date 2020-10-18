Police: Armed resident killed after pointing rifle at officer outside his Sunrise apartment

SUNRISE, Fla. – One person is dead following a police-involved shooting in Sunrise.

It happened in an apartment on the 2700 block of Northwest 104th Avenue.

A woman called police concerned her ex-husband was threatening to kill himself and harm anyone who came into his home.

According to police, they arrived and established communication with the 56-year-old man, but soon after he pointed a long rifle at officers.

One officer returned fire immediately, killing the man.

Officers remained at the scene several hours after the shooting to investigate.