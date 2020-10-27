Ivanka Trump making campaign stop for her father at Downtown Miami MAGA rally

MIAMI – With just seven days until the 2020 Presidential Election, Team Trump is making a final push and hitting the campaign trail hard.

Ivanka Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump, planned a pair of campaign stops for her father on Tuesday in the swing state of Florida.

She first held a MAGA rally in Sarasota before making her way to Downtown Miami for an event at the Bayfront Park Amphitheater.

More than 6,000,000 votes have already been cast in the Florida, but it is rallies like Tuesday’s that are focusing on the undecided voter.

The events, coming a week before Election Day, bring hope that Ivanka Trump’s appearance will be able to sway Florida residents to cast their vote for the president.

Supporters began gathering for the event early Tuesday.

Florida is a key battleground state needed to win the election, so it makes sense that so much campaigning efforts are being spent in the state.

In addition to Ivanka, also expected to speak at the Downtown Miami event are Sarah Huckabee Sanders and 2020 Senior Advisor Mercedes Schlapp.

But it is those undecided voters who are anxious to hear what Ivanka has to say today.

“I am trying to decide who to vote for and seeing the news moving so much more to the left now is just getting ridiculous,” said undecided voter Victor Farran. “I am a Democrat but I think I am voting for Trump. I’d like to see Trump (in town), but this is important also because it is his daughter and the whole family is in it for the long haul.”