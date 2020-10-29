Traffic alert: It’s not a good time to try to leave Key Biscayne

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. – Key Biscayne police officers said an officer who was chasing two suspects in a stolen car crashed Thursday afternoon on Crandon Boulevard.

The suspects stole a car in the village of Key Biscayne and were traveling northbound on Crandon Boulevard when they collided with the police officer, police said.

The suspects are in custody, police said. A Miami-Dade Police Department helicopter has been flying over Crandon Park for about 30 minutes.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded, but officers near the scene said the officer who was involved in the crash was not seriously injured.

