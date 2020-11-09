Miramar gets most rainfall, check other totals in Broward and Miami-Dade counties

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Tropical Storm Eta became more of a rain and flooding event in South Florida than what was first expected to be a wind event. In some parts of Broward County, over a foot of rain was recorded.

The most rainfall was recorded in Broward County, according to statistics from the National Weather Service.

WATCH: Live radar of Tropical Storm Eta.

Miramar recorded almost 16 inches of rain, the largest amount that fell in Broward County and in Miami-Dade County, Carol City tops the list at 7.96 inches of total rainfall.

Wondering what the totals were you in your city?

(Note: The National Weather Service did not include totals for all cities.)