83ºF

Local News

Miramar gets most rainfall, check other totals in Broward and Miami-Dade counties

Michelle Solomon, Podcast Producer/Reporter

Tags: Broward County, Miami-Dade County, Hurricane
Miramar Parkway was flooded Monday morning.
Miramar Parkway was flooded Monday morning. (WPLG)

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Tropical Storm Eta became more of a rain and flooding event in South Florida than what was first expected to be a wind event. In some parts of Broward County, over a foot of rain was recorded.

The most rainfall was recorded in Broward County, according to statistics from the National Weather Service.

WATCH: Live radar of Tropical Storm Eta.

Miramar recorded almost 16 inches of rain, the largest amount that fell in Broward County and in Miami-Dade County, Carol City tops the list at 7.96 inches of total rainfall.

Wondering what the totals were you in your city?

(Note: The National Weather Service did not include totals for all cities.)

CityTotalsTime recorded 11/09
Miramar, Broward15.79 inches5:50 a.m.
Hollywood, Broward14.24 inches6:15 a.m.
Pembroke Pines, Broward12.95 inches5:50 a.m.
Sunrise, Broward11.35 inches6:05 a.m.
Davie, Broward10.38 inches5:50 a.m.
Southwest Ranches, Broward10.09 inches6 a.m.
Weston, Broward9.70 inches5:46 a.m.
Fort Lauderdale, Broward9.40 inches6:09 a.m.
Plantation, Broward9.24 inches6:10 a.m.
Miccosukee Indian, Broward9.08 inches6:15 a.m.
Cooper City, Broward8:49 inches6:10 a.m.
Plantation, Broward8:44 inches6:15 a.m.
Carol City, Miami-Dade County7.96 inches6:05 a.m.
Miami Beach, Miami-Dade County6.21 inches5:50 a.m.
Liberty City, Miami-Dade County5.69 inches6 a.m.
Miami International Airport, Miami-Dade County5.48 inches6:15 a.m.
Coral Gables, Miami-Dade County5.47 inches5:50 a.m.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: