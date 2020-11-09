Miramar gets most rainfall, check other totals in Broward and Miami-Dade counties

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Tropical Storm Eta became more of a rain and flooding event in South Florida than what was first expected to be a wind event. In some parts of Broward County, over a foot of rain was recorded.
The most rainfall was recorded in Broward County, according to statistics from the National Weather Service.
Miramar recorded almost 16 inches of rain, the largest amount that fell in Broward County and in Miami-Dade County, Carol City tops the list at 7.96 inches of total rainfall.
Wondering what the totals were you in your city?
(Note: The National Weather Service did not include totals for all cities.)
|City
|Totals
|Time recorded 11/09
|Miramar, Broward
|15.79 inches
|5:50 a.m.
|Hollywood, Broward
|14.24 inches
|6:15 a.m.
|Pembroke Pines, Broward
|12.95 inches
|5:50 a.m.
|Sunrise, Broward
|11.35 inches
|6:05 a.m.
|Davie, Broward
|10.38 inches
|5:50 a.m.
|Southwest Ranches, Broward
|10.09 inches
|6 a.m.
|Weston, Broward
|9.70 inches
|5:46 a.m.
|Fort Lauderdale, Broward
|9.40 inches
|6:09 a.m.
|Plantation, Broward
|9.24 inches
|6:10 a.m.
|Miccosukee Indian, Broward
|9.08 inches
|6:15 a.m.
|Cooper City, Broward
|8:49 inches
|6:10 a.m.
|Plantation, Broward
|8:44 inches
|6:15 a.m.
|Carol City, Miami-Dade County
|7.96 inches
|6:05 a.m.
|Miami Beach, Miami-Dade County
|6.21 inches
|5:50 a.m.
|Liberty City, Miami-Dade County
|5.69 inches
|6 a.m.
|Miami International Airport, Miami-Dade County
|5.48 inches
|6:15 a.m.
|Coral Gables, Miami-Dade County
|5.47 inches
|5:50 a.m.