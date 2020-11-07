South Florida under Tropical Storm Watch as Eta forecast to strengthen

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Parts of South Florida are under a Tropical Storm Watch as Tropical Depression Eta moves to the northeast.

At the 7 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, the storm was located around 190 miles west-southwest of Grand Cayman with winds reaching 35 mph.

It’s expected to pass over Cuba on Saturday and strengthen as it moves toward the Florida Keys.

The Tropical Storm Watch was put into effect on Friday evening for everything south of the Sebastian Inlet on the east side of the state and everything south of Bonita Beach on the west side of the state. That includes all of Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

A State of Emergency was declared in Miami-Dade County on Friday by Mayor Carlos Gimenez, and residents of Broward County are also being asked to prepare for possible tropical storm-force winds and heavy rain throughout the weekend.

In Miami-Dade, an evacuation center will be opening Saturday at 2 p.m. at 10901 Coral Way. Those seeking shelter are being asked to bring blankets, pillows, face coverings and any medicines needed.

Residents of Miami-Dade and Broward are being asked to secure any loose items outside their homes as they prepare for Eta’s arrival.

Forecasters said there is a possibility of between 6-10″ of rain possible for South Florida with isolated areas seeing even higher amounts of rainfall.

Tropical storm-force winds between 35-45 mph are possible, with gusts reaching as high as 60 mph.

Additionally, there is a possibility for isolated tornadoes, with that threat being mainly on Sunday and Monday.