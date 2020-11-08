Miami-Dade County advising residents to be prepared for Tropical Storm Eta

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said the county is closely monitoring Tropical Storm Eta with gusty winds and lots of rain expected this weekend.

“Since the ground in Miami-Dade County is already saturated with rain from the past week, flooding is a major concern,” Gimenez said.

He also advises setting aside enough water for each person in your household to have 1 gallon of water per day for three days “just in case.” Bridges will be locked down eight hours before the county anticipates winds reaching 39 mph or higher, he said.

People were filling sandbags from distributions sites in Opa Locka to protect their homes from flooding and there were similar scenes in Doral and Lauderhill.

In Fort Lauderdale, the city’s public works crews were pumping out water in the Melrose Park and Melrose Manor neighborhoods that are prone to flooding. There were already several inches of rain in the neighborhood roadways.

“There’s no drainage here. They don’t have anywhere for this runoff water and all of the rain to go, so it’s like a giant sponge,” said Mike Jachles, spokesman for Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue.

The city of Fort Lauderdale is advising residents to call (954) 828-8000 to report blocked storm drains.