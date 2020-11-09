FPL reports thousands of power outages in 3 counties

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Florida Power & Light is reporting outages from Tropical Storm Eta in Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach counties. Monroe County is not reporting any outages.

FPL is planning an update on the status of restoration at 11 a.m.

The number of outages by county:

BROWARD: 8,740

MIAMI-DADE: 15,930

PALM BEACH: 5,420

MONROE: 0

Check out the latest outages.

FP&L said they are unable to provide a time when power will be restored because of bands of severe weather still coming through the area.

WATCH: Live radar of Tropical Storm Eta.

FPL has a restoration workforce of more than 10,000 from 22 states in the field restoring power when it is safe to do so in between bands of severe weather.

FPL will be providing an update at 11 a.m.

You can report an outage here.