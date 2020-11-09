Monroe officials assess damage after Tropical Storm Eta rips down trees in Key Largo

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

KEY WEST, Fla. – After making landfall in Monroe County on Sunday, Tropical Storm Eta’s torrential rain left several Florida Keys' streets underwater on Monday.

Monroe County Mayor Heather Carruthers ordered residents of mobile homes and low-lying neighborhoods to evacuate.

Some of what we’re seeing in Key Largo right now around mile marker 98 #Eta @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/kpUniRyEQ1 — Andrew Perez (@AndrewPerezWPLG) November 9, 2020

In Key Largo, the gusts ripped apart a sign and damaged a small building. A man was injured when a tree fell over a home and crushed it during the storm. Neighbors rescued him and his dog

FPL crews were rushing to restore power. The storm didn’t cause major damage and the district was expected to reopen schools on Tuesday.

Tree limbs block a road after they broke and fell due to high winds and rain from Tropical Storm Eta, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Key Largo, Fla. The storm had top sustained winds of 65 mph Sunday night as it crossed over the Florida Keys.

The heavy rain also caused flooding in areas of Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Meanwhile, officials in Cuba were assessing the damage. In Central America, the hurricane left about 70 dead. Hundreds vanished in landslides. There was flooding in areas of Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Panama.

