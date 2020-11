BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were investigating a shooting that left a person injured on Monday afternoon near an elementary school in Lauderdale Lakes.

According to Sgt. Donald Prichard, a BSO spokesman, the shooting was near Park Lakes Elementary School along North State Road Seven. The victim was shot in the arm, Prichard said.

Deputies are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.