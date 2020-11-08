Schools in Miami-Dade County to close Monday due to Tropical Storm Eta

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Tropical Storm Eta is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane as it approaches South Florida.

The worst weather is expected to impact South Florida Sunday night and Monday morning.

On Sunday, officials in Miami-Dade County made the decision to close all schools in the district.

This applies to both in-person and online learning.

In Broward County, a robocall went out from Superintendent Robert Runcie alerting parents that school on Monday would be online-only.

There has been no update yet on any changes for schools in Palm Beach County.

Both Miami-Dade and Broward remain under a Hurricane Watch.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Palm Beach County.

