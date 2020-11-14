Florida reports 4,544 new coronavirus cases Saturday, 44 resident deaths

Florida’s health department reported an increase of 4,544 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, as well as 44 more resident deaths as a result of the virus.
Florida is now up to 875,096 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 17,489 resident deaths, according to the health department’s dashboard. The state has also reported 215 non-resident deaths that occurred here, and 51,813 hospitalizations attributed to the novel coronavirus since the start of the outbreak.
The statewide positivity rate on yesterday’s testing was 9.95%. The 14-day average positivity rate is 7.44% and the 7-day is 7.95%.
Miami-Dade’s positivity rate spiked to 9.53%, the county’s highest since Aug. 24 when it was 9.43%.
Deaths confirmed in the past 24 hours in South Florida include one in Miami-Dade, four in Broward and two in Palm Beach County.
“We are failing,” FIU Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Aileen Marty said earlier this week. “We are failing because of a lack of understanding about how serious this is and how important it is to get the pandemic under control.”
Long lines at COVID-19 testing sites in South Florida reflect rising concern.
On Wednesday, the health department released a new report that shows more than 820 schools across South Florida have had COVID-19 cases over the past two months.
Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber has gone so far as to suggest that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is pursuing herd immunity, allowing the virus to spread.
It’s also worth noting that the number of cases reported could be affected by several testing locations being closed temporarily because of Tropical Storm Eta.
County by county
MIAMI-DADE
Cases: 200,259 (+1,187)
Deaths: 3,707 (+1)
Yesterday’s positivity: 9.16%
BROWARD
Cases: 93,868 (+354)
Deaths: 1,585 (+4)
Yesterday’s positivity: 8.68%
MONROE
Cases: 2,752 (+8)
Deaths: 25 (unchanged)
Yesterday’s positivity: 8.16%
PALM BEACH
Cases: 57,661 (+300)
Deaths: 1,622 (+2)
Yesterday’s positivity: 10.09%
For more detailed data on every county from the latest Florida Department of Health report, click here.
Latest totals
Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases reported is more than 53.5 million. There have been more than 1.3 million deaths worldwide attributed to the pandemic, with over 34.5 million being declared recovered, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University.
The United States has passed 10.7 million confirmed cases, with over 244,000 deaths from COVID-19, the highest numbers in the world. Over 4 million Americans have been deemed recovered.
An influential model of the coronavirus pandemic has predicted 399,000 total coronavirus deaths in the United States by Feb. 1. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington School of Medicine said it’s most likely that by the middle of January, 2,250 Americans will be dying every day from coronavirus — three times more than the current rate.
Florida’s daily new cases reported have trended as follows:
- Nov. 14: 4,544
- Nov. 13: 6,933
- Nov. 12: 5,607
- Nov. 11: 5,838
- Nov. 10: 4,353
- Nov. 9: 3,924
- Nov. 8: 6,820
- Nov. 7: 4,452
- Nov. 6: 5,245
- Nov. 5: 6,257
- Nov. 4: 4,423
- Nov. 3: 4,637
- Nov. 2: 4,651
- Nov. 1: 4,865
- Oct. 31: 2,331
- Oct. 30: 5,592
- Oct. 29: 4,198
- Oct. 28: 4,115
- Oct. 27: 4,298
- Oct. 26: 3,377
- Oct. 25: 2,385
- Oct. 24: 4,471
- Oct. 23: 3,689
- Oct. 22: 5,557
- Oct. 21: 2,145
- Oct. 20: 3,662
- Oct. 19: 1,707
- Oct. 18: 2,539
- Oct. 17: 4,044
- Oct. 16: 3,449
- Oct. 15: 3,356
- Oct. 14: 2,883
- Oct. 13: 2,725
- Oct. 12: 1,533
- Oct. 11: 5,570* (includes a data backlog)
- Oct. 10: State provided no updated information
- Oct. 9: 2,908
- Oct. 8: 3,306
- Oct. 7: 2,582
- Oct. 6: 2,251
- Oct. 5: 1,415
- Oct. 4: 1,844
- Oct. 3: 2,811
- Oct. 2: 2,660
- Oct. 1: 2,628
- Sept. 30: 1,948
- Sept. 29: 3,266
- Sept. 28: 738
- Sept. 27: 1,882
- Sept. 26: 2,795
- Sept. 25: 2,847
- Sept. 24: 2,541
- Sept. 23: 2,590
- Sept. 22: 2,470
- Sept. 21: 1,685
- Sept. 20: 2,521
- Sept. 19: 3,573
- Sept. 18: 3,204
- Sept. 17: 3,255
- Sept. 16: 2,355
- Sept. 15: 3,116
- Sept. 14: 1,736
- Sept. 13: 2,431
- Sept. 12: 3,190
- Sept. 11: 3,650
- Sept. 10: 2,583
- Sept. 9: 2,056
- Sept. 8: 1,823
- Sept. 7: 1,838
- Sept. 6: 2,564
- Sept. 5: 3,656
- Sept. 4: 3,198
- Sept. 3: 3,571
- Sept. 2: 2,402
- Sept. 1: 7,569* (includes a data backlog)
- Aug. 31: 1,885
- Aug. 30: 2,583
- Aug. 29: 3,197
- Aug. 28: 3,815
- Aug. 27: 3,269
- Aug. 26: 3,220
- Aug. 25: 2,673
- Aug. 24: 2,258
- Aug. 23: 2,974
- Aug. 22: 4,311
- Aug. 21: 4,684
- Aug. 20: 4,555
- Aug. 19: 4,115
- Aug. 18: 3,838
- Aug. 17: 2,678
- Aug. 16: 3,779
- Aug. 15: 6,532
- Aug. 14: 6,148
- Aug. 13: 6,236
- Aug. 12: 8,109* (includes a data backlog)
- Aug. 11: 5,831
- Aug. 10: 4,155
- Aug. 9: 6,229
- Aug. 8: 8,502
- Aug. 7: 7,686
- Aug. 6: 7,650
- Aug. 5: 5,409
- Aug. 4: 5,446
- Aug. 3: 4,752
- Aug. 2: 7,104
- Aug. 1: 9,642
- July 31: 9,007
- July 30: 9,956
- July 29: 9,446
- July 28: 9,230
- July 27: 8,892
- July 26: 9,344
- July 25: 12,199
- July 24: 12,444
- July 23: 10,249
- July 22: 9,785
- July 21: 9,440
- July 20: 10,347
- July 19: 12,478
- July 18: 10,328
- July 17: 11,466
- July 16: 13,965
- July 15: 10,181
- July 14: 9,194
- July 13: 12,624
- July 12: 15,300
- July 11: 10,360
- July 10: 11,433
- July 9: 8,935
- July 8: 9,989
- July 7: 7,347
- July 6: 6,336
- July 5: 10,059
- July 4: 11,458
- July 3: 9,488
- July 2: 10,109
- July 1: 6,563
- June 30: 6,093
- June 29: 5,266
- June 28: 8,530
- June 27: 9,585
- June 26: 8,942
- June 25: 5,004
- June 24: 5,511
- June 23: 3,289
- June 22: 2,926
- June 21: 3,494
- June 20: 4,049
- June 19: 3,822
- June 18: 3,207
- June 17: 2,610
- June 16: 2,783
- June 15: 1,758
- June 14: 2,016
- June 13: 2,581
- June 12: 1,902
- June 11: 1,698
- June 10: 1,371
- June 9: 1,096
Related links
List of cases by city in South Florida
Find a COVID-19 testing site near you
Hospital bed capacity and availability
Coronavirus cases in Florida schools
Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter