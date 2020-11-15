Family finds out about loved one’s murder after news report on Local 10

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A mother was visibly distraught and heartbroken hours after finding out her son had been shot and killed at an apartment complex early Saturday morning. The victim’s sister-in-law said that the family learned about his death while watching a news story about a shooting in Lauderhill on Local 10.

Vedner Jacsaint, 32, was shot to death around 6:30 a.m. Saturday at the Lauderhill Point apartment complex off Northwest 19th Street and 31st Avenue. Lauderhill Police are still searching for a suspect.

“This is not a way to tell people,” Angel Guillaume, his sister-in-law, said as Jacsaint’s mother cried. She couldn’t understand why, as the man’s mother, police didn’t tell her anything.

Someone at the apartments called 911 and when police officers arrived they found Jacsaint laying in the hallway. He was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Loved ones told Local 10 that Jacsaint nearly died in a car wreck two years ago. He was shot in the arm just last month.

After these two brushes with death, they say they don’t know why anyone would want to hurt Jacsaint, who is the father of a 2-year-old boy.

“He liked working on cars, he liked doing sound systems. He wasn’t into anything that we know of. We don’t know why this would’ve happened,” Guillaume said.

They are urging anyone with information to come forward.

“We need to know. Someone needs to pay for this,” Guillaume said.

His mother said: “We have to find out who is responsible for killing my son.”

Call Broward Crimestoppers with information at (954) 493-8477. There is also a GoFundMe set up to help the family pay for Jacsaint’s funeral. Click here.