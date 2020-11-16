Coast Guard called after snorkeler unresponsive on dive boat

TAVERNIER, Fla. – A man aboard a dive boat near Plantation Key suffered a medical emergency on Saturday. The Coast Guard was called after a report of an unconscious and unresponsive snorkeler aboard the commercial dive boat, Lost Continent.

The crew of the dive boat had started CPR on the man before the Coast Guard arrived. The Coast Guard boat crew vessel escorted the Lost Continent to Casa Mar Village near Tavernier Creek. The snorkeler was rushed by EMS to Mariner’s Hospital.

A Coast Guard Station Islamorada small boat crew transfers an unconscious snorkeler to awaiting EMS near Tavernier Creek, Florida, Nov. 15, 2020. Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders received notification from the Lost Continent crew, reporting a snorkeler unconscious and unresponsive. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Wilfredo Lugo) (Coast Guard)

The Coast Guard did not release the name of the man or what caused him to become unconscious. Chief Warrant Officer 3 Corey Maples, Sector Key West duty prevention officer, stated: “It is important to know your physical limitations when doing water activities.”

The Coast Guard also released a list of safety precautions when diving or snorkeling.