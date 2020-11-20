Woman’s mysterious death at luxury short-term rental home follows warnings to ‘stop partying’

KENDALL, Fla. – Thomas Jones was still in shock on Thursday. He said he loves 26-year-old Jessica Moye like his daughter. He raised her.

Jones said his niece, who called him regularly, had vanished when he learned about a death investigation on Tuesday at a luxury home in Kendall.

“I heard it earlier on the evening news that they had found two bodies,” Jones said. “I mean my heart sunk. I said, ‘I sure hope that ain’t my niece.’”

A crime scene investigations' van is parked in front of a home where two people were found dead on Tuesday in Kendall. (Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Jones and Moye’s other relatives are still waiting for answers from Miami-Dade detectives. Before her mysterious death. Jones said he had been asking her to change her lifestyle.

“She is always going and is always partying and I keep trying to tell her to stop partying,” Jones said.

Detectives identified Moye and Tyrone Coleman, 23, as the two people that a cleaning crew found dead about 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday at 9330 SW 136 St., a home that faces an artificial lake and is within walking distance to The Falls shopping mall.

Records in Broward County court show Moye was a party to several domestic violence cases, including one that involved a restraining order against a man in 2017. Detectives have yet to publicly identify any suspects.

“We need some closure; we need to find out who did this,” Jones said.

Death investigation continues at mansion in Kendall

The two-story home that turned into a crime scene this week is a problematic short-term rental property. Neighbors described it as a “party” house.

Detectives have been asking anyone for information in the case to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. There is a $5,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest in the case.