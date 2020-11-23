Man, woman followed, shot after leaving gathering in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Miami-Dade Police Department, South District, is investigating a shooting that left a 39-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman injured Sunday night.

The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Southwest 107th Avenue and West Old Cutler Road.

According to authorities, the victims were attending a gathering at a home in the area of Southwest 237th Street and 106th Avenue when a verbal altercation occurred.

Police said the duo left the home and were followed by an unknown vehicle.

Several people eventually got out of the car and opened fire at the victims on Old Cutler Road, authorities said.

Police said the victims drove away and stopped at a nearby gas station, where a Miami-Dade police officer was present and rendered aid to the victims until further help arrived.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews took the victims to Jackson South Medical Center.

The woman was transported in critical but stable condition and the man in stable condition, authorities said.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.