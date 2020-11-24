Suspect arrested 2 years after longtime Miami-Dade librarian killed during attempted robbery

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A 19-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection with the 2018 fatal shooting of a longtime Miami-Dade librarian in Miami Gardens.

The shooting occurred shortly before 9 p.m. on Dec. 10, 2018, at the intersection of Northwest Second Avenue and Northwest 207th Street.

According to Miami Gardens police, Jaime Humet, 47, was found unresponsive in his car that was stopped at a traffic light.

Police said he had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel.

Investigators said Humet had just left a nearby Dade County Federal Credit Union branch when he was approached by Shaun Divine Fortune, who got out of another vehicle and shot him.

Police said the car was a newer-model white Kia Optima. Surveillance video shows the gunman, who was wearing black pants and a black hoodie.

“My family has been destroyed. My mother will never recover from this,” Humet’s brother told reporters at a news conference weeks after the shooting.

Fortune was taken into custody on Monday on charges of second-degree murder and attempted armed robbery.

Humet worked for the Miami-Dade Public Library System for 21 years, most recently at the Miami Lakes branch.

Miami-Dade County officials said he was a beloved son, brother, uncle and friend.

“He was, like, too good for this world,” Humet’s mother, Pilar Humet, said. “My son was like an angel in this world.”

Local 10 News has requested a copy of Fortune’s arrest report.