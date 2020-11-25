Thousands want out of hurricane-ravaged Colombian island

SAN ANDRES, Co. – Thousands of homeless Colombians are trying to find their way out of a remote hurricane-ravaged island off the coast of Nicaragua.

Eight days ago, Category 5 Hurricane Iota destroyed Providencia, a mountainous Colombian island in the Caribbean. Virginia Webster, who is among the island’s natives who speak English-based creole, has survived hurricanes before, but this one, she said was different.

“It was like you lit a fire and it passed through the whole island because it got everything,” Webster said.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the island’s residents are full of grief. The tourism industry — which was carefully built around the emerald-green nature reserves, pristine golden beaches, and UNESCO-protected coral banks — is merely a shadow of what it used to be.

Laidy Betancourt, her husband, and their 10-year-old son lost everything. She injured her leg amid the chaos on Nov. 16.

Rastafarians’ reggae parties at the paradise island with an English-Dutch-French-African cultural influence have come to an end. With more than 80% of the buildings damaged, Betancourt and dozens of others sought refuge in a small damaged Catholic church.

Benito Huffington, the church’s priest, said he and three nuns waited inside a restroom while the storm damaged the building. Betancourt and many others have been sleeping on the floor of the church.

A woman walks on a road that runs along the shore after it was broken up by the passing of Hurricane Iota on San Andres island, Colombia, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Christian Quimbay)

While they find their way out of the island, the Betancourt family is keeping a few belongings inside one of the 1,500 government-issued tents. The acceptance of their losses is arriving in stages. Some appear to still be in shock.

Rescue workers are still finding dogs that had been trapped in the rubble. Colombian authorities set up a temporary hospital with limited resources. And to help residents stay connected, officials are setting up WiFi zones while the networks are repaired.

Providencia Mayor Norberto Gari Hooker reported only one person is confirmed dead. Colombian President Ivan Duque promised humanitarian aid and tasked a Colombian Navy team to assist with the Herculean task of rebuilding.

Local 10 News’ Andrea Torres contributed to this report from Miami.