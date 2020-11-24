Feds warn Americans to avoid all travel to Bahamas

MIAMI – Federal authorities are warning travelers to avoid going to The Bahamas due to coronavirus pandemic-related conditions.

The U.S. Department of State’s “reconsider travel” advisory on Monday follows the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s warning on Saturday asking Americans to “avoid all travel” to the Bahamas.

Bahamian authorities are requiring tourists to have a travel health visa and reported 7,460 confirmed cases on Tuesday. About 5,460 of the cases are in New Providence.

Previous U.S. advisories warned of crime on New Providence and Grand Bahama islands. Authorities had warned of violent crime in Nassau’s Over the Hill area and of independently jet-ski operators who had been accused of committing sexual assaults against tourists.

